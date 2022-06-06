Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Coupa Software stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,205,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $18,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

