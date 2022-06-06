Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 163,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 49,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

