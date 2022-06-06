Cowen Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $82.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 424,173 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 102,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 568,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 86,295 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

