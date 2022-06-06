Crane Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $94.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Crane has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,625,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $165,340,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crane by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crane by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,484,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

