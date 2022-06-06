Credit Suisse Group Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $106.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,684. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after buying an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.