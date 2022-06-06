Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target to $7.00

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,464,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

