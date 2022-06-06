Critical Contrast: Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) vs. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) and Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for C4 Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 1 4 5 0 2.40 Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 278.07%. Omega Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 751.77%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 7.39 -$83.89 million ($1.98) -3.50 Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 772.40 -$68.28 million ($4.79) -0.47

Omega Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Omega Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -205.47% -24.10% -18.37% Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

