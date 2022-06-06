Critical Contrast: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM – Get Rating) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 5.88 $417.28 million $2.87 9.76

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 41.80% 55.08% 32.14%

Risk & Volatility

Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 6 0 2.55

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $25.95, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum (Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.