Critical Survey: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlight Financial and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Upstart 2 8 3 0 2.08

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $97.77, suggesting a potential upside of 101.42%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.19 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -3.13 Upstart $848.59 million 4.85 $135.44 million $1.64 29.60

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Upstart 15.23% 20.27% 10.01%

Summary

Upstart beats Sunlight Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

