CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $195.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

