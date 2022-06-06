CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

CSWI stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

