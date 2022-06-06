CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s previous close.

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $5.38. 135,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,602. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $586.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.