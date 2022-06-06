CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CTIC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 135,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

