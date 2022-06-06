CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) PT Lowered to C$0.95 at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 82.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Shares of TSE CUB traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.52. 65,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,346. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.25. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. On average, analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.