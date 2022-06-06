Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPIX opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

