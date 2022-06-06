Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 427,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

