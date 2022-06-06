CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

