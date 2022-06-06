CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.35. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
