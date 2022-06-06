Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

CYCC stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

