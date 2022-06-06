Dan Goldstein Sells 249 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) VP Dan Goldstein sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $15,609.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $281,415.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Dan Goldstein sold 50 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $2,805.00.

HAE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.25. 310,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

