Daqo New Energy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $26.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $26.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $29.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $55.08 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.