Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASTY opened at $41.69 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

