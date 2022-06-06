Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells $2,598,023.52 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.16. 3,958,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,310,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

