David M. Obstler Sells 9,069 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $927,033.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $21,446,778.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DDOG traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $103.16. 3,958,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,310,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

