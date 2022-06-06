DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.07. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of DAVIDsTEA worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

