DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

