Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

