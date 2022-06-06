Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.