Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
VFL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 18,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,088. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $910,682.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,911,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,833,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 579,574 shares of company stock worth $6,950,901 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
