Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

VFL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 18,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,088. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $910,682.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,911,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,833,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 579,574 shares of company stock worth $6,950,901 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 143,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 787.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

