Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Delcath Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,337. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

In other news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

