Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.40 on Monday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,400 shares of company stock valued at $136,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.