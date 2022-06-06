Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

DAL opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

