Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$33.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of C$27.27 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

