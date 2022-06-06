Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $90.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.87.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

