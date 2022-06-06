Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Price Target to €58.00

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bechtle stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

