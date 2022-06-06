Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,120 ($14.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEGRY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.90) to GBX 990 ($12.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,045.00.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

