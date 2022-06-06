Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target to €160.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.16.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
