Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Price Target to €160.00

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($188.17) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.