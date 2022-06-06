Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €58.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($62.37) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.
BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Bechtle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
ETR BC8 traded down €0.34 ($0.37) during trading on Monday, hitting €41.96 ($45.12). 157,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €38.04 ($40.90) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($74.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.93.
Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.
