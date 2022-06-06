Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.53) price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.13) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.94 ($7.47).

ETR LHA opened at €6.57 ($7.07) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of €11.25 ($12.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of -3.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

