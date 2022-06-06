Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €22.50 ($24.19) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.27) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

DTE stock opened at €19.12 ($20.56) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($19.49). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.86.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

