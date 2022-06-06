Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

5/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $188.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $152.00 to $167.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $200.00.

4/19/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $198.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. The company had a trading volume of 73,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,733. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $159.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $16,782,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $313,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

