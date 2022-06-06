Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.32.

FANG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.22. 13,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $159.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,045. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

