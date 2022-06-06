DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

DSRLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DSRLF stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $238.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.42.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.