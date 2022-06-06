DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.05 Million

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) to post $147.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $65.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $599.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.72 million to $615.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $687.70 million, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $745.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOOM. Sidoti reduced their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

BOOM opened at $29.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DMC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

