Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

