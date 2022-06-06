Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.
DBM stock traded down C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$580.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.
In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
