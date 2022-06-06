Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DBM. CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

DBM stock traded down C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market cap of C$580.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$851.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$725.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,493,208.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

