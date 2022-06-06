Donald R. Fishback Sells 1,500 Shares of Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Donald R. Fishback sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total transaction of $125,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MOG-A stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,726 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

