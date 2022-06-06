DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

DoorDash stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.14. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $71,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in DoorDash by 21.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2,111.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

