Douglas Owen Macarthur Sells 40,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$307,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at C$5,798,718.42.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total transaction of C$218,100.00.

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.85. 1,499,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.93.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

