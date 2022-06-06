DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

