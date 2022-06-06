Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Shares of DUK opened at $111.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

