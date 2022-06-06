Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Chinh Chu Sells 121,209 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.56. 1,404,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Thomas H Lee Partners LP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.7% in the first quarter. Thomas H Lee Partners LP now owns 57,867,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

